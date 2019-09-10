Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Daktronics by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 64,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Daktronics by 2,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 70.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daktronics stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,952. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $335.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

DAKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

