Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,494 Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $22,949,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NMRK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

