TRB Advisors LP Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TRB Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 8.6% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,307 shares of company stock valued at $54,217,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.34. 6,413,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $295.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

