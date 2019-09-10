Tracey Fellows Sells 9,100 Shares of REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) insider Tracey Fellows sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$105.10 ($74.54), for a total transaction of A$956,428.20 ($678,317.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and a PE ratio of 133.50. REA Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$69.23 ($49.10) and a 52-week high of A$108.00 ($76.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$99.83 and its 200 day moving average price is A$88.03.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. REA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.09%.

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

