Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,649,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,233. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

