Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TOT opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.73. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. Total Produce has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.42 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 196 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through EuropeEurozone, EuropeNon-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

