Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 824,475 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824,475 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.58% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $276,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 403.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 118.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

BAM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. 155,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,724. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

