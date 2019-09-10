Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 269,718 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269,718 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $143,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,086,526. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $232.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,485. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $233.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

