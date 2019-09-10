Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 117,267 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117,267 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $101,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

