Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,152,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,801 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $84,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. 35,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

