Toronto Dominion Bank Has $115.87 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,607,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $115,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,685. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

