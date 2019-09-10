Tobam Makes New $92,000 Investment in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.30. 25,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 16.00.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.32 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

