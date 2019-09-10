Tobam Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of HCM stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,716. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $39.68.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

