Tobam Has $182,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 201.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,303,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after buying an additional 530,731 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,658,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,823,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,548,000 after acquiring an additional 191,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. 43,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,153. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

