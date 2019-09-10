Tobam Acquires Shares of 943 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,791 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SERV. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SERV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. 17,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

