Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $132,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

