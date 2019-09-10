Tiverton Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,171,000 after buying an additional 1,036,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,903,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 252,088 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after acquiring an additional 166,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 8,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

