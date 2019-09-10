Tiverton Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 225,712 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 831,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. 31,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

