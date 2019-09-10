Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,588. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.77. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

