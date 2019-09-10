Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,732 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $232.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average of $243.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

