Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.68

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and traded as low as $69.25. Thalassa shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.94.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

