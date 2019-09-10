Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce sales of $634.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $623.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.95 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $552.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of TTEK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. 222,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,243.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 79,944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 535.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $8,067,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

