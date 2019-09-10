Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L Buys 8,160 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $160,344.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 81,368 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $1,684,317.60.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 173,235 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $3,653,526.15.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 613,781 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349,273.72.
- On Friday, July 26th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $575,629.76.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 200,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,872,000.00.
Shares of THC stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 2,041,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,203. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
