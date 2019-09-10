Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L Buys 8,160 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $160,344.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 81,368 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $1,684,317.60.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 173,235 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $3,653,526.15.

On Thursday, August 15th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 613,781 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349,273.72.

On Friday, July 26th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $575,629.76.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 200,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,872,000.00.

Shares of THC stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 2,041,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,203. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

