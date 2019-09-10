TCG Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,304,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

