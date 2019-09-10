TCG Advisors LP Has $635,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 275,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 339.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 19,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,476. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

