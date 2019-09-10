TCG Advisors LP Has $175,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCG Advisors LP cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.09. 283,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,966. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

