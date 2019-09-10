TCG Advisors LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

TCG Advisors LP reduced its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr accounts for 1.6% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCG Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,469. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

