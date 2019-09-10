TCG Advisors LP Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

TCG Advisors LP cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 93,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 174,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,465. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

