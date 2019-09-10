Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Target by 613.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after buying an additional 1,081,856 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,362,000 after buying an additional 719,655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Target by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after buying an additional 663,782 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 502,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. 2,773,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,059. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,899 shares of company stock worth $10,858,051. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

