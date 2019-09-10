Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 5,353 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $125,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 236.3% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,009,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,641,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 199,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

