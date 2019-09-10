Tael Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Tael has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $13.96, $45.75 and $10.00.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $481.17 or 0.04744156 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,773,569 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $34.91, $13.96, $7.20, $24.72, $6.32, $4.92, $18.11, $119.16, $5.22, $45.75 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

