SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,041 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in SYSCO were worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 13.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock remained flat at $$76.71 during trading on Tuesday. 1,319,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,675. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

