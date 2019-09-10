Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Synopsys posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

SNPS stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $1,452,708.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,801,743.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $999,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 51,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

