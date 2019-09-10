SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.85

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $9.91. SWIRE PAC LTD/S shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 71,746 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

