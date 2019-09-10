Swift Run Capital Management LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 4.8% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 532,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,640,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

