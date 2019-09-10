Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 52,198 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 65,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 289,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,478. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.