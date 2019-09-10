Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,298 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 534.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.