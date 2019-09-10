Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,039,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,587,000 after acquiring an additional 400,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,220,000 after acquiring an additional 256,971 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. 39,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $48.43.

