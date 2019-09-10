sUSD Price Reaches $0.99 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. sUSD has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $2,714.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00009670 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.01235540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,041,355 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

