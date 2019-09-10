Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) & Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Critical Survey

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Data Storage has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Data Storage and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 4.26% 19.53% 5.06% Support.com -9.43% 7.30% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.89 million 2.09 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Support.com $69.55 million 0.44 -$9.10 million N/A N/A

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Support.com.

Summary

Data Storage beats Support.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

