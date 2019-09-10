Supply Network Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:SNL)

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Supply Network has a fifty-two week low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.13 ($3.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

Get Supply Network alerts:

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited engages in the provision of aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. It sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.