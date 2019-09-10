Supply Network Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:SNL)

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Supply Network has a fifty-two week low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.13 ($3.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.
Supply Network Company Profile
