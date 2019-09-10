Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUNW. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Sunworks stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

