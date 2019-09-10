Sunrise Communications Group (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93.

About Sunrise Communications Group (OTCMKTS:SNMMF)

Sunrise Communications Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers, and other carriers in Switzerland. The company offers mobile voice and data on postpaid and prepaid basis, landline voice and Internet, and Internet protocol television services; and system integration and managed services; and voice hubbing services based on the proprietary landline network.

