SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Shares Down 1.8%

SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SUN ART RETAIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands; and e-commerce sites comprising feiniu.com. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

