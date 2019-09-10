StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $232.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands has a market cap of $579,278.00 and $232.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,080,116,083,983 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,884,910,528 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX, Coindeal, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

