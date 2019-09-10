Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

KETL stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Friday. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $317.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

