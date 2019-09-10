Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 792 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.88. 257,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,269. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.