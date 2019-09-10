Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $2,584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

IDXX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.19. 275,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

