Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 3,023,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

