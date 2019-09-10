Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. 80,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

